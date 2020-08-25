Former Illinois GOP Gov. Edgar says he'll vote for Biden

Edgar, who was a state representative and secretary of state before serving as governor from 1991-1999, has broken with his party previously. In 2016, he said he wouldn't vote for Trump, but didn't reveal his vote at the time.

Edgar said Monday that he had always voted for Republicans for president until 2016. Asked if he marked Democrat Hillary Clinton on his ballot, he said, "I think you could guess that, yeah."

The former governor, who first revealed he is voting for Biden in Politico Illinois Playbook, said that back in 2016, he was bothered by the negative ways Trump talked about former U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, and Mexicans. He also didn't feel comfortable with Trump's business record, which included "breaking deals" and bankruptcies.

As for the key issue of character, Edgar said Monday, "I think the president should be someone that ... we probably don't always agree with and they're not perfect, but at least you respect them. And young people can look to."

Edgar said presidents when he was growing up -- Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, and John F. Kennedy, a Democrat -- "weren't saints," but "you could look at them and respect them and have some pride. That, to me, is very important to come from the White House. And I just don't think that's happened in the last four years."