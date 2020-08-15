Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84

"As a former U.S. Attorney, he worked tirelessly to root out public corruption in Illinois," Brady said in a statement Saturday. "As our governor, he strived to find common ground and build consensus.

"That ability to bring people together, despite a difference of opinion, is a testament to the type of leader he was and is a reminder of what can be accomplished when Illinoisans work together for the betterment of our state."

Before becoming governor, Thompson rose to prominence as a prosecutor, making a name for himself as someone who fought public corruption — a reputation he carried into his time in office.

"From the time he signed the Political Honesty Initiative — to stop legislative conflicts of interest, double dipping, and advance pay for politicians — when he was first running for Governor in 1976, Gov. Jim Thompson stood for cleaning up corruption in Illinois politics and government," former Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat who left office in 2015, said in a statement.

While working in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in the early 1960s, he prosecuted Lenny Bruce after the comedian held up a photograph of a woman's breast while on stage at a Chicago nightclub.