Former Illinois governor candidate Sam McCann pleads not guilty in campaign fund fraud case

Felony charges of wire fraud and money laundering carry maximum 20-year prison terms. A charge of tax evasion can result in a maximum five-year prison term.

McCann, who previously lived in Carlinville and owned and operated two construction-related businesses, appeared in front of Long in a video hearing because of precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. News media weren't allowed to see the video hearing but could listen to a live audio feed.

Public defender Rosie Brown entered McCann's not guilty plea, and McCann didn't comment during the hearing except to answer questions from Long about whether he understood the charges against him and when describing his finances, his education and medical needs.

McCann said he graduated from high school and completed about half of the requirements for a bachelor's degree. He said he is taking medicine for kidney stones and is awaiting two spinal surgeries in St. Louis.

He said his wife's earnings as a nurse working in the Washington, D.C., area, make up his sole income, and he has $500 in a personal checking account. He said he lives in Plainview with his 13-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son.