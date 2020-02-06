Former Illinois legislative watchdog says lawmakers blocked a second report on wrongdoing by a colleague

SPRINGFIELD — A former state legislative watchdog will testify at a hearing in Springfield on Thursday that a panel of Illinois lawmakers blocked the public release of a second report from her office detailing wrongdoing by one of their fellow legislators.

Former Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter has been critical of the lack of independence given to the office, which she left when her term expired last year. She complained about an earlier report being quashed in an op-ed published in the Chicago Tribune in April. Porter said in the op-ed the Legislative Ethics Commission -- a bipartisan panel made up of eight lawmakers from the House and Senate -- refused to publish a report from her office on a legislator who she found had committed wrongdoing.

Porter is set to testify Thursday before a task force charged with reviewing and recommending changes to the state’s government ethics and lobbying laws.

Porter, who was appointed the acting legislative inspector general in November 2017 and held the post through February 2019, plans to tell the task force that, based on public records, she believes the Legislative Ethics Commission blocked a second report of wrongdoing by a lawmaker from being released.