Former Illinois state representative accused of sexual harassment; state police execute search warrant at House speaker’s Capitol office

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Capitol offices of House Speaker Michael Madigan as part of an ongoing investigation into a former state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment.

The state police investigation stems from a November 2018 complaint that alleged a former Illinois state representative sexually harassed an employee, according to a news release from Madigan’s office. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the former lawmaker in question is Jack Franks, who denied any wrongdoing and told the newspaper he “was unaware of the search warrant and has not been notified by ‘anyone about any matter.’”

Madigan’s office did not identify Franks as the target of the search warrant, and a spokesman did not respond to questions about the incident. Franks did not respond to several messages the Tribune left seeking comment.

“After receiving a report of alleged sexual harassment, my office immediately took steps to protect the alleged victim and conducted an investigation,” Madigan said in a statement.