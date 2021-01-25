Former Logan County Clerk selected to replace Brady in Illinois Senate

Brady, 59, resigned Dec. 31 after 28 years in the Illinois General Assembly. He first served in the Illinois House from 1993 to 2001 before being appointed to fill the seat of retiring state Sen. John Maitland.

In that time, Brady unsuccessfully ran for governor three times, losing in the Republican primary in 2006 and 2014 and coming up short in the general election by less than 1% against Gov. Pat Quinn in 2010.

Brady became minority leader of the Illinois Senate in July 2017. He stepped down from leadership after the November elections, when the party — already in the superminority — suffered a net loss of one seat and efforts were underway to oust him.

Turner, who describes herself as a "conservative woman," said her priorities in the General Assembly include getting a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic from both a public health and economic perspective and balancing the state's budget.

"This is not the time for increased taxes," Turner said. "That's really important as well. We need to figure out how to budget well and climb our way out of the hole."