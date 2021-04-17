Former Madison County officials suing 4 Illinois cities over task force

In late 2017, at the request of then-Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, a "Madison County Public Corruption Task Force" was formed. Gibbons said there was evidence of possible illegal conduct by county officials.

The allegations culminated in a January 2018 raid on county administration offices in which computers and other evidence was seized. The investigation and prosecution of the case was turned over to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, which later announce no charges would be filed because of lack of evidence and they were dropping the case.

In early April 2020, numerous documents relating to the case were unsealed, creating a firestorm of allegations centering on Hulme and Dorman.

The Madison County Board met in executive session for about an hour during that month's regular meeting, then for about three hours at a special meeting the next night, before voting 26-1, with one abstention and one absence, to fire Hulme and Dorman. The two later filed suit against the county.

Their suit filed Thursday requests a jury trial.

