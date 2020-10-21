Former Park District police chief running for Decatur council

At 52 years old, he said he still has work to do. “It’s not time for me to go away yet,” Culp said.

Culp said working as a team player is important for the city’s growth. “We need to all work together,” he said. “I have the work ethic and professionalism to take us forward.”

He proposed business additions to the city and their benefits. “We have to showcase what we have here locally,” Culp said. “Instead of training them and sending them off to jobs, the jobs need to come to the employees.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Utilizing Decatur’s resources, such as Lake Decatur, is important to the candidate. According to Culp, recreational areas have been a draw, even during a pandemic. “We need to expand that lake,” he said. “We need to bring people to our community.”

The four-year council seats are currently held by David Horn, Chuck Kuhle and Pat McDaniel.