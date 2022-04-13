Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson endorses Regan Deering for Congress

SPRINGFIELD — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson endorsed Decatur community activist Regan Deering's bid for the Republican nomination in the 13th Congressional District on Wednesday.

Johnson, an Urbana Republican, served in Congress from 2001 to 2013, representing east-central Illinois, including the far eastern portion of the new 13th.

In a statement, Johnson said that Deering's "work locally has given her an up-close and personal look at the issues facing our communities today."

"A wife, mother, proud gun owner, former school teacher, and small business owner; Regan shares our conservative values," Johnson said. "Further, I am convinced she will work diligently to tackle the everyday issues of the citizens she represents."

The endorsement offers Deering, a first-time candidate, some momentum in a race where she faces three GOP opponents: aerospace engineer Matt Hausman; Terry Martin, the executive director of non-profit news organization Illinois Channel; and attorney and fellow Decatur resident Jesse Reising.

The new 13th District was drawn by Springfield Democrats, who controlled last year's redistricting process, with surgical precision, stretching from the Metro East region near St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur in between.

Reising received a boost a few months ago when he received the endorsement of former GOP U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, who represented southern portions of the district for 24 years.

Deering is president of the board of directors of the Northeast Community Fund, an organization that serves low-income Decatur families by helping with food, clothing, financial assistance and advising programs, since 2016.

She is also a member of the Andreas family, whose members ran Archer Daniels Midland Co. for nearly four decades.

Deering said it was "an honor" to receive Johnson's support.

"It’s Tim’s legacy of dedicated constituent service that I will bring with me to Washington," Deering said.

During his time in Washington, Johnson was known for calling as many as 100 constituents per day with the ultimate goal of reaching out to all 300,000 households in his district.

Johnson won the 13th Congressional District GOP primary in 2012 after he was drawn into the district following redistricting, but ultimately dropped out and was replaced on the ballot by Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who has represented the district ever since.

Recent election results suggest the newly drawn district would favor Democrats, but Republicans see an opening amid record inflation, rising crime and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden.

Davis, the incumbent, was drawn into the neighboring 15th Congressional District. He is facing fellow incumbent Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland in the June primary.

Three Democrats — Nikki Budzinski, David Palmer and Everett Ellis Taylor — have filed petitions to run in the 13th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0