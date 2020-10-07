Frerichs abruptly cancels news conference to explain tax statement

"One thing a progressive e tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income," the newspaper reported Frerichs telling his audience. "And I think that's something that's worth discussion."

Frerichs later said the discussion had been about the graduated income tax in general and how it would only increase taxes on the top 3% of earners. He said the discussion of retirement income involved people drawing $500,000 or more a year in pension income. He said he was citing the contradictory position of organizations that want to cut pension benefits for retirees and that also oppose higher taxes on the rich.

However, opponents of the graduated tax have hammered home in ads the idea that retirement income will get taxes if the amendment passes. What they don't say is that the General Assembly could vote to tax retirement income now. It hasn't because the issue is enormously unpopular with voters.

Illinois is the only state with an income tax that does not tax retirement income. That would not change if the amendment is approved. Illinois lawmakers have approved the rates that would go into effect if the amendment is approved. Under them, only people making more than $250,000 a year would pay more in taxes.