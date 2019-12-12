Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, who flipped Republican seat in 2018, says he’ll vote for impeachment

Freshman Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, who flipped a longtime Republican-leaning suburban district in 2018, said Thursday he will vote in favor of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“After reading, in full, the House Intelligence report, House Judiciary report, the articles of impeachment and hearing from constituents, I have decided to take the solemn step to vote to impeach the President for abusing the powers of his office for his own personal gain,” Casten told his followers on social media.

“The facts are clear: President Trump withheld military aid to an ally, pressured a foreign government to interfere in our elections, and then systematically obstructed Congress’ ability to learn the truth of his actions,” Casten said.

As a scientist and businessman, Casten said, his career has “taught me that facts must be the basis for any decision. Those facts have led me to this decision.”

Casten first announced his support for an impeachment inquiry in June, among the first in the state’s congressional delegation, where Democrats hold a 13-5 advantage, to make the declaration.