FULL COVERAGE: 2022 Illinois primary election

Statewide offices
“We were outspent by tens of millions of dollars in the primary and look what happened tonight. This is how it’s done,” Bailey said.
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for secretary of state, defeating John Milhiser.
Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias on Tuesday secured the Democratic nomination for secretary of state and will take on state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, the Republican nominee.
Congressional races
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, is anticipated to continue serving in Congress after winning the Republican primary in the 16th District, which saw no Democratic candidate in the primary.
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight," Davis said. "This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District."
Nikki Budzinski wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.
“We’re ready for a change in Washington for Central Illinois,” Deering said as she claimed victory in the 13th Congressional District's Republican primary.
6th Judicial Circuit
Now he will face unopposed Democratic candidate Andrew Weatherford in November.
Macon County
Challenger Edward D. Yoder emerged victorious in his bid for a seat on the Macon County Board, earning the most votes and knocking off a sitting board member in the process.
Tuesday's Republican Primary result appears to decide race as there is yet no Democratic candidate.