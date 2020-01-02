GOP congressmen with paperwork for Donald Trump first in line as presidential primary candidate filing begins in Springfield

“They impeached the president on two charges that are not real charges,” Bost said. “We in Illinois, of all things, should know what an impeachment is. When we impeached Rod Blagojevich, it wasn’t a partisan process where it just was a show.”

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, about 15 people stood in line waiting for the Springfield office of the Illinois Board of Elections to open. When the office opened at 8 a.m., representatives for Trump were first in line to file petitions.

Like the filing for state offices in late November, candidates and aides in line at the opening will be entered into a lottery to determine the top primary ballot spot.

The same holds true in reverse on Friday when the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Those in line an hour before closing will be entered into a lottery, if necessary, for the final spot on the ballot.

Liz Brown-Reeves, who held a spot on Thursday for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, said she thinks Illinois’ primary will be significant because of its size and diversity within the Midwest.

