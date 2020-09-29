GOP members grill ComEd exec on Madigan’s role in bribery scheme

“The evidence will be direct, strong and convincing,” Durkin said. “And we'll meet the burden of proof for this committee – that is whether reasonable grounds exist to authorize charges.

“Speaker Michael Madigan abused his office. Speaker Michael Madigan abused the public's trust.”

He said Republican members of the committee will attempt to subpoena Michael McClain, a close associate of Madigan who is implicated in the bribery scheme.

One of those Republican members, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, of Elmhurst, questioned ComEd Executive Vice President of Compliance and Audit David Glockner to establish Madigan’s firsthand knowledge of a scheme from 2011 and 2019 seeking to “influence and reward” the House Speaker for legislation that would provide monetary benefits of more than $150 million to the utility.

In July, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, ComEd admitted it arranged for associates of Madigan “to obtain jobs, vendor subcontracts, and monetary payments associated with those jobs and subcontracts from ComEd, even in instances where certain political allies and workers performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired to perform for ComEd.”