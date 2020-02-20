GOP: Pritzker tying school funding to tax vote 'shameful'

SPRINGFIELD — Republicans on Thursday called it “shameful” that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is floating a budget plan that ties more than 40% of promised education funding to voter approval of his coveted tax-structure overhaul.

Educators agreed planning for the coming school year would be difficult under the Democratic governor's proposal. It promises the expected minimum $350 million boost to schools, but there's a catch. Classrooms would never see $150 million of it if a constitutional amendment to adopt a graduated income tax fails at the ballot box in November.

“He is trying to tell the state of Illinois, if you want to fund things that are important to you, then you have to go along with my political agenda and I think that's a false choice,” Assistant House Republican Leader Avery Bourne of Morrisonville said at a morning Capitol news conference. “It's a shameful tactic to use, rather than talking about what we can afford to spend.”

The centerpiece of Pritzker's 2018 campaign, the income tax plan would hit heftier incomes at higher rates and produce $3.6 billion in additional annual revenue, according to advocates.