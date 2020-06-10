GOP state senators push to move to next stage of reopening by Friday; Gov. Pritzker says that belies science

“They are equally confused by their inability to safely reopen and operate their establishments and places of businesses, while at the same time watching as tens of thousands of their fellow residents gather, albeit legally, in public places with little to no regard for recommended distancing,” the GOP letter said.

The Senate Republicans contended Illinois “remains one of the most restrictive states in the nation,” noting bans on most inside dining, pools and gyms while surrounding states have lifted their restrictions.

Metrics on hospital capacity, testing and use of ventilators already meet the levels set for the next phase, they said.

“Illinois residents have sacrificed much to help contain the spread of this disease, but many are nearing the point of no economic return,” the letter said. “We believe that by working together, we can move our state forward.”

The state moved into phase three of Pritzker’s reopening plan on May 29. Pritzker said it remains too early to consider advancing to the next phase.

“The reason that we have phases is because as you reopen and move into a new phase, guess what? You’re going to get more cases. That’s the thinking,” Pritzker said.