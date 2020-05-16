Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledges family members have been in Florida and Wisconsin during coronavirus shutdown

“If his family can’t even heed the guidance of his own stay at home order, how does he expect Illinois voters to do the same?” said a May 4 email from the Republican National Committee with the subject line: “Governor Pritzker can’t take the heat.”

Pritzker said on Friday he hoped that an unnamed Republican super political action committee “that’s pushing stories like this about my family, would stop doing it because they are putting my children and family in danger.”

But he also acknowledged his family had only recently left Florida, where they had been staying since at least early March, before his stay-at-home order was issued. He owns an equestrian farm there.

Pritzker owns a horse farm in Racine, Wisconsin, and he indicated that his family was there.

“I just will say we have a working farm. They’re there now. There are animals on that farm, that it’s an essential function to take care of animals at a farm, so that’s what they’re doing,” he said.

A Pritzker spokeswoman later clarified that the family is at home in Chicago and have visited the farm but haven’t stayed there.

