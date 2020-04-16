Gov. J.B. Pritzker and leaders of six states join to work out plan for reopening economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will work with governors of six other states on reopening state economies and lifting stay-at-home restrictions in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Pritzker’s office said on Thursday.

“Today, we are announcing that Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in close coordination to reopen our economies in a way that prioritizes our workers’ health,” the governors of those states said in a statement. “We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protect families from the spread of COVID-19.

“Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education.”

Absent from the list of states are neighboring Iowa and Missouri.

Missouri’s stay-home order is currently due to expire April 24. West Coast governors and a group of governors in the Northeast previously announced plans for coordinated reopenings.