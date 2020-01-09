Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls email from lobbyist and Michael Madigan confidant referencing rape cover-up ‘horrific’ but says he’ll await outcome of investigation: ‘Let’s start with getting all the facts’

Pritzker said he had not spoken with Madigan or Quinn about the emails. He pointed to a Wednesday statement in which Madigan said he had no knowledge of the incident referenced in the email.

McClain, a former ComEd lobbyist, has been under federal scrutiny for months as part of a far-reaching probe that includes the powerful utility’s lobbying practices in Springfield. The Tribune reported in December that FBI agents and prosecutors have been asking about connections between ComEd lobbyists and Madigan, notably McClain. The newspaper previously reported that federal authorities have recorded some of McClain’s phone conversations.

The probe has rocked Chicago City Hall, the Illinois state Capitol and several south suburban municipalities.

Madigan was named among many others in a subpoena and search warrant executed by the FBI in May at the City Club of Chicago seeking recommendations from the organization’s then-president, Jay Doherty, who was also then a ComEd lobbyist. Doherty resigned as the organization’s president last month.