Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives $5 million to committee backing his graduated income tax plan

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given $5 million to a ballot initiative committee backing a graduated rate income tax, the cornerstone of his agenda, as both sides of the issue gear up for an expensive and contentious battle in 2020.
The Illinois General Assembly this spring approved legislation that will ask voters next November whether the Illinois Constitution should be amended to allow for a graduated-rate income tax based on the size of income, repealing the current flat-rate income tax collection system.
The Vote Yes for Fairness committee was formed in August, and the deep-pocketed Democratic governor’s $5 million contribution is the only money in its account to date. The committee is chaired by Quentin Fulks, Pritzker’s former deputy campaign manager.
The proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution would require approval by 60% of those who vote on the issue, or a majority of those who vote in the election, to be adopted.
Pritzker’s pitch for the graduated-income tax plan has emphasized that only a small percentage of Illinois residents, the state’s wealthiest, would pay more if voters approve the constitutional change in November. Under the rates laid out in legislation the General Assembly approved earlier this year, taxpayers who earn more than $250,000 annually would see higher rates.
Pritzker has contended his graduated income tax plan would generate $3.4 billion in new revenue.
His predecessor, wealthy Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, championed an effort to amend the state constitution to take the power to draw legislative maps out of the hands of lawmakers. However, Rauner didn’t give any money directly to Support Independent Maps, the group that backed a 2016 referendum, which the Illinois Supreme Court blocked from the ballot.
A ballot initiative committee named Vote No on the Blank Check Amendment was created earlier this year to oppose the graduated-rate income tax constitutional amendment. As of Sept 30, the group’s bankroll was empty, according to records.
The Vote No group was created by Greg Baise, former president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. The group’s logo features the silhouette of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and a broken pen.