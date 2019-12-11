Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives $5 million to committee backing his graduated income tax plan

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given $5 million to a ballot initiative committee backing a graduated rate income tax, the cornerstone of his agenda, as both sides of the issue gear up for an expensive and contentious battle in 2020.

The Illinois General Assembly this spring approved legislation that will ask voters next November whether the Illinois Constitution should be amended to allow for a graduated-rate income tax based on the size of income, repealing the current flat-rate income tax collection system.

The Vote Yes for Fairness committee was formed in August, and the deep-pocketed Democratic governor’s $5 million contribution is the only money in its account to date. The committee is chaired by Quentin Fulks, Pritzker’s former deputy campaign manager.

The proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution would require approval by 60% of those who vote on the issue, or a majority of those who vote in the election, to be adopted.

