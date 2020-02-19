Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposes $42 billion state budget that promises added funding for schools, public safety if voters approve his graduated income tax in November

Pritzker’s proposed budget that would boost funding for child welfare, public education and Illinois’ chronically strained pension systems if the graduated-rate income tax is approved. The tax would kick in Jan. 1 and raise an estimated $1.4 billion in the budget year beginning July 1.

Without a shift to a graduated income tax, the state for the first time would fall short of making the $350 million annual increase in public schools spending required by an education funding formula approved in 2017. Pritzker’s back-up plan would lower that amount by $150 million.

With the state’s public employee pension debt approaching $140 billion, Pritzker pledged that $100 million in revenue from a graduated income tax would be added to the state’s annual pension payments. He also said that figure should be doubled in subsequent years.

“This is not a political football. This is a financial issue that is complex and requires consistency and persistence to manage, with the goal of paying the pensions that are owed,” he said.

Pritzker said those seeking a state constitutional amendment to reduce public employee benefits were pursuing a “fantasy.”