Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s agriculture chief resigns over ‘rape in Champaign’ email, governor’s office says

Sullivan said summer 2012 “was a stressful time” as he was in the middle of a re-election campaign and preparing for cancer surgery in Baltimore.

“I was already well aware of McClain’s efforts to keep me informed of his advocacy on behalf of Ashby, and l simply did not read the entire forwarded email,” he said.

“Had I read the email thoroughly, my reaction would have been disgust and I would have immediately notified proper authorities. Nevertheless, the email was in my inbox and not reading the entire email led to my failure to immediately respond as I would have.

“Bottom line, I accept responsibility for what was truly an unintentional oversight and the subsequent inaction.”

Sullivan served as majority caucus whip under former Senate President Emil Jones Jr. and as assistant majority leader during the presidency of John Cullerton, whose successor is scheduled to be chosen this Sunday.

Pritzker’s office said the information relayed by Sullivan was forwarded to investigators.