Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax plan won’t fix Illinois’ pension problems, ratings agency says

Fitch, which currently rates Illinois’ debt one notch above junk status, said that if the graduated income tax is approved its impact on the state’s credit rating will “depend on whether Illinois uses any increased revenues to address structural budget challenges.”

“Pension contributions remain a point of structural weakness for the state, regardless of the income tax amendment vote, as the governor's proposal continues the practice laid out in current law of underfunding the systems relative to actuarial determinations,” Fitch said.

The state’s unfunded pension liabilities total $137 billion, and its annual contributions next year would total $8.6 billion under Pritzker’s plan -- roughly 20% of the state’s operating budget.

Shortly after taking office last year, Pritzker’s administration rolled out a multipronged plan to address the state’s pension problems. But lawmakers pushed back on his proposal to extend the deadline for the pension systems to reach 90% funding, and little progress has been made on other components, other than expanding a buyout program for state workers and retirees.

Fitch is critical of the state’s 90% funding target, arguing that it leads the state to short its annual contributions by about $2 billion.

