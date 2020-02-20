Gov. J.B. Pritzker's next agenda item: Building support for overhauling income tax system

“Unfortunately, the program’s advocates didn’t forecast that tuition increases would outstrip market returns, and two decades later we find ourselves in a place where the program and its promises will be insolvent in the next six years,” Pritzker said.

College Illinois stopped signing new contracts in 2017. According to the most recent financial report, the program has an unfunded liability of $317 million.

Republican lawmakers, who oppose that graduated tax plan, also have been harshly critical of that strategy, arguing Pritzker should have submitted a budget based on current law, not on “hypothetical” revenues that voters haven’t yet approved.

Pritzker during his budget address in Springfield on Wednesday called for increasing spending for education, child welfare and public safety. A large portion of those spending increases could be reduced or outright disappear if voters don't approve the graduated income tax proposal in November.

Pritzker said his proposed budget "represents a bridge to the future, where I believe we have an opportunity to change our tax structure so working families are treated more fairly."

Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington said Pritzker is spending hypothetical money in his budget plan.