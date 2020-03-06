Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to base $1.4 billion in state spending next year on outcome of graduated tax vote 'raises credit risks,’ ratings agency says

CHICAGO — A second Wall Street credit ratings agency is offering a tepid response to the $42 billion state budget plan Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out last month.
S&P Global issued an analysis Friday that called Pritzker’s spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 “a very small step toward improving fiscal stability.”
The governor’s plan — a starting point for negotiations with lawmakers — relies on $1.4 billion in new revenue from a graduated-rate income tax that must be approved by voters in November. If voters reject amending the Illinois Constitution to eliminate its flat-rate incomes tax requirement, Pritzker would hold back that amount, lowering a spending increase for public education and delaying payment of some state employee health insurance costs, among other measures.
“Proposing a budget with this level of revenue uncertainty raises credit risks, but the passage of the graduated income tax is the administration’s primary goal,” according to the S&P analysis.
Passage of the amendment would be “a further step toward fiscal progress,” the ratings agency says, but failure would push some costs and credit risk to school districts and other units of government under Pritzker’s proposal.
Echoing an analysis from Fitch Ratings days earlier, S&P warned that Pritzker’s budget plan wouldn’t do enough to address two of the state’s biggest financial challenges: its $7 billion backlog of unpaid bills and chronic underfunding of its pension systems, which together have roughly $137 billion in unfunded liabilities.
Both agencies, which rate the state’s credit one notch above junk status, take issue with the contributions required by state law because they are lower than what third-party actuaries say the payments should be. Because of that, S&P said it does not consider Pritzker’s proposal to be balanced.
The lower the state’s credit rating, the more expensive it is to borrow money, ultimately resulting in higher costs for taxpayers.
If voters approve the graduated income tax and higher rates on higher earners kick in Jan. 1, Pritzker proposes devoting an additional $100 million to pensions next budget year and an additional $200 million in future years.
With the state’s contribution next year expected to be $8.6 billion, or roughly 20% of the overall operating budget, however, Pritzker’s proposal “falls short of making any significant progress,” S&P says.
Pritzker put a positive spin on the assessments of his spending plan Friday at an unrelated event in Bensenville. “The budget was actually hailed and called out as a successful proposal by both of the rating agencies that put out statements about it,” he said.
“I’ve never said that we would solve all the problems in one year’s budget,” Pritzker said. “But I have said that it’s important that we are consistent and persistent at addressing the challenges that we have in the state.”
S&P also noted that there has been no word from a task force Pritzker created more than a year ago to recommend state assets that could be sold or transferred to infuse cash into the five statewide pension systems.
Pritzker said the group is still working on crafting legislation that would allow those transfers to take place.
“It isn’t the case today that you could just take an asset and move it into the five pension systems,” he said.