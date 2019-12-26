Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s use of millions from his personal fortune for public expenses raises concerns about conflicts, transparency

Pritzker, whose fortune Forbes magazine pegs at $3.4 billion, has made direct payments for hundreds of thousands of dollars of renovations and upgrades at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield, the Hayes House governor’s residence in downstate Du Quoin and offices in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and at the Illinois State Capitol.

Pritzker started spending his own money on state issues even before his January 2019 inauguration, paying $50,000 out of pocket for a nationwide search for a new director for the state’s troubled child welfare agency, the Department of Children and Family Services. Since taking office, he also foots the bill for frequent travel around Illinois and occasional out-of-state trips on Flexjet, a kind of timeshare service for private planes.

Pritzker is paying $52,461 in combined architectural and construction costs for his working office and the reception area on the second floor of the Capitol. The two firms doing the work were chosen by the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, based on their “experience working in the Capitol,” Bittner said in an email.