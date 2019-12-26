Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s use of millions from his personal fortune for public expenses raises concerns about conflicts, transparency

CHICAGO — During his first year in office, billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent roughly $3 million from his vast personal fortune on everything from boosting pay for his top aides to renovating state buildings.
While the figure is small in comparison with the $40 billion state budget, the extent to which Pritzker is using his wealth to fund state projects and salaries has blurred the line between private and public funding and challenged traditional thinking about the role of taxpayers in funding their government.
The practice also raises concerns about transparency because some of the private expenses are not subject to open records laws in the same way as public expenditures like state payroll records and contracts.
A bipartisan panel of state officials tasked with overhauling Illinois’ government ethics and lobbying laws began its work Monday amid an ongoing federal corruption investigation that has reverberated from Chicago City Hall to suburban village halls to the Illinois Capitol in Springfield.
“We continue to have the same general concerns we’ve expressed in the past about elected officials paying for public functions with private funds, especially at the scale this governor is able to do it,” said Alisa Kaplan, policy director for Reform for Illinois. “It provides yet another advantage to wealthy officials and candidates and, depending on the use, can create conflicted loyalties and perhaps even increase the potential for corruption.”
A spokeswoman for Pritzker defended the practice, saying the governor “believes the state of Illinois and its people are worth investing in,” and that it doesn’t set a precedent for future governors.
“The governor is committed to recruiting top talent to state government to best address the challenges Illinois faces, while also ensuring state facilities reflect the optimism and progress we’re making to those who visit,” Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in an email.
Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotels fortune, spent $171 million of his own money to defeat the state’s previous ultra-wealthy governor, Republican Bruce Rauner, in the most expensive political contest in state history. He continues to spend money on his political agenda, earlier this month giving $5 million to a ballot initiative committee supporting a constitutional amendment on a graduated-rate income tax, his signature policy proposal.
While Rauner also spent freely to support his campaign and those of other Republicans, his private expenditures on state projects came in the form of donations to private foundations he set up to fund renovations at the Governor’s Mansion and Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Pritzker, whose fortune Forbes magazine pegs at $3.4 billion, has made direct payments for hundreds of thousands of dollars of renovations and upgrades at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield, the Hayes House governor’s residence in downstate Du Quoin and offices in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and at the Illinois State Capitol.
Pritzker started spending his own money on state issues even before his January 2019 inauguration, paying $50,000 out of pocket for a nationwide search for a new director for the state’s troubled child welfare agency, the Department of Children and Family Services. Since taking office, he also foots the bill for frequent travel around Illinois and occasional out-of-state trips on Flexjet, a kind of timeshare service for private planes.
Pritzker is paying $52,461 in combined architectural and construction costs for his working office and the reception area on the second floor of the Capitol. The two firms doing the work were chosen by the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, based on their “experience working in the Capitol,” Bittner said in an email.
According to a Sept. 24 project memo from Chicago-based firm Vinci Hamp Architects that was provided to the Chicago Tribune by the governor’s office, the work is to “improve the acoustical separation” of Pritzker’s working office and “devise a way to screen staff movement” between other rooms within the larger governor’s office “from visitors waiting for an appointment with the governor’s staff or the general public looking in from the public corridors.”
That project follows some $850,000 Pritzker and his wife, M.K., laid out for work on the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield, repairing tile on the first floor, renovating guest bedrooms and bathrooms and updating plumbing. The mansion was closed to the public for renovations in November, and reopened earlier this month with a holiday open house.
The information on payments made by Pritzker is not readily available through public documents.
The Chicago Tribune sought documents and contracts detailing projects and staff pay that is being privately funded by Pritzker in a pair of open records requests submitted Oct. 7. The governor’s office provided documents on the Thompson Center renovations in November, but requests on the two downstate executive residences and staff pay were incomplete as of Dec. 12, far beyond the time allotted by law. The information was eventually turned over after the governor’s senior communications staff was informed of the delay.
While some records were difficult to obtain, the governor’s office has turned over some documents more quickly and released some that aren’t subject to disclosure laws, including the DCFS director search contract.
The governor’s office processes “thousands of pages of documents requested a week,” Bittner said in an email.
“The administration values transparency and that’s why we’re working hard to improve the FOIA process and hire additional personnel to process requests,” Bittner said.
Kaplan, the Reform for Illinois policy director, said while the use of private funds raises questions "across the board, certainly some uses are more problematic than others.”
The staff salary increases fall on the “most problematic end of the spectrum,” Kaplan said.
Days before Pritzker was sworn into office in January, his transition team announced he would be doubling key staffers’ state salaries using his own money. The money comes through a company set up in December 2018 to handle the additional pay for state employees called East Jackson Street LLC — a reference to the Springfield address of the Governor’s Mansion. Like his predecessor, Pritzker is forgoing the governor’s $177,412 salary.
Pritzker’s transition team, asked earlier this year about the uncommon compensation setup for top aides, noted the arrangement has precedent: Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who’s now seeking the Democratic nomination for president, augmented his staff’s salaries with his own money.
Pritzker is boosting the salaries of 16 high-level staffers, including his chief of staff, four deputy governors and communications staff, to the tune of nearly $1.7 million annually, according to information provided by the governor’s office. His chief of staff, Anne Caprara, for example, is being paid $148,000 by taxpayers and $150,000 by Pritzker.
When the agreement was announced earlier this year, the transition team said it was necessary because Pritzker was “committed to recruiting top talent to state government to best address the challenges Illinois faces.” A memo at the time also noted that some staff would have lower taxpayer-funded salaries than their predecessors in the Rauner administration.
Rauner’s chief of staff made $180,000 in 2018, according to state records.
Drawing salaries from both the state coffers and from the governor’s bank account could raise questions about whether their loyalty lies with the office of the governor or the man himself. Pritzker has attempted to settle that question by having the employees whose salaries he’s boosting sign a “standard of conduct” form acknowledging that their “first and only obligation as an employee of the state is to serve the residents of Illinois pursuant to my official state responsibilities.”
While supplementing salaries from his pocket may sound like a win-win for Pritzker and taxpayers, Kent Redfield, an emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield, said it is a “workaround” that allows an elected official of extraordinary means to avoid having to make the argument to lawmakers and taxpayers that high-ranking public employees deserve better compensation for their work.
Pritzker’s supporters in the legislature passed a law just before he took office that boosted the taxpayer-funded salaries of his agency heads by 15%, but when it came to his top advisers, he dipped into his own bank account.
“Pritzker doing this out of his pocket, then he has no incentive to make the case” for higher salaries for state officials, Redfield said. “It reinforces the attractiveness of self-funders and rich people holding public office."
That could establish the expectation that wealthy officeholders will pick up the tab for things that should be the collective responsibility of taxpayers, Redfield said.
“It’s my responsibility as a citizen to contribute to the funding of the political system, and there’s no free lunch,” Redfield said. “We can’t offshore the cost of government to a bunch of rich elected officials.
“It’s corrosive to the idea that it is a collective thing,” he said.
