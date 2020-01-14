Gov. J.B. Pritzker says lobbyist and Michael Madigan confidant should cooperate in federal probe, compares language used in ‘rape in Champaign’ email to that of a ‘crime syndicate’

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

McClain did not directly say that he has declined to cooperate, fueling speculation that he is not.

“If an investigator contacts someone and asks them to cooperate, they should cooperate and not to put a smug grin on their face and to laugh about not cooperating like Mike McClain did,” Pritzker said.

Asked whether he believes McClain should cooperate against Madigan if asked to, Pritzker said, “Oh I think anybody that is interviewed by an investigatory body should be forthcoming with information that they have.”

Pritzker also ripped the broader political culture in Springfield, which has been roiled by a string of high-profile criminal investigations.

“Whether you’re a leader or a member or a lobbyist or anybody engaged in that Springfield culture, you’ve got to ask yourself what direction you’re taking things or what you’ve done to contribute to it or what you’re doing to alleviate the concerns that voters and the rest of us have about this culture and the corruption,” Pritzker said. “I’ve insisted that to everybody, to all the leaders and chairs of committees as well as to the members themselves.”