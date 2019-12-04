Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs law requiring additional disclosure from lobbyists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawmakers in November also approved the creation of a 16-member bipartisan task force to study the state’s ethics laws and recommend further changes. Pritzker’s appointments, also announced Wednesday, include Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and his administration’s general counsel, Ann Spillane, along with two former GOP lawmakers: Department of Revenue Director David Harris and Steven Andersson, whom the governor previously appointed to the Illinois Human Rights Commission.

The Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate each previously announced two picks from their respective caucuses. The remaining four members are appointed by Secretary of State Jesse White and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The bill signing came the same day a group of Republican representatives called on Pritzker to convene a special legislative session to address ethics issues.

Pritzker said at an unrelated bill-signing ceremony in Chicago that the idea of “a quickie special session ... doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

“That ethics commission, deliberately created with Republicans and Democrats, is designed to look at each of the issues that, in fact, those same state representatives would like to have reviewed and make sure that they’re done in the right way,” Pritzker said.