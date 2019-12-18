Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure to consolidate hundreds of police and fire pension funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed a measure consolidating hundreds of downstate and suburban police and fire pension funds into two statewide funds.

Both chambers of the General Assembly overwhelmingly approved Pritzker’s plan to consolidate 650 downstate and suburban public safety pension funds during the fall veto session, delivering the first-term governor his top priority before legislators adjourned for the year. Pritzker on Wednesday hailed the move as a “banner accomplishment."

The plan pools funds from the hundreds of funds into two statewide funds -- one for police and one for firefighters, in an effort to increase investment returns.

The governor pitched the plan as a way to increase investment returns for the pension funds that collectively have $11.5 billion in unfunded liabilities, and to alleviate the property tax burden on homeowners. The measure doesn’t touch any of the statewide pension funds that cover state workers or teachers, or any of Chicago’s pension funds, which face massive unfunded liabilities.

“We’re trying to address every level of pensions,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

