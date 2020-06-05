Gov. J.B. Pritzker temporarily suspends in-person registration requirement for sports wagering
Gov. J.B. Pritzker temporarily suspends in-person registration requirement for sports wagering

Coronavirus-Pritzker-POOL-052120

Gov. JB Pritzker answers reporters' questions during a news conference May 21 in his office at the Capitol in Springfield. Pritzker on Thursday said religious services will be allowed beginning Friday despite guidelines requiring public gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people when Phase 3 of his reopening plan begins.

 Credit: Justin Fowler/State Journal-Register of Springfield

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week suspended the in-person registration requirement for sports wagering during the state disaster proclamation, allowing bettors to create accounts to make wagers online and using mobile applications.

In a statement issued Friday, Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said the move “allows Illinois sports fans to temporarily place wagers from the safety of their own home, protecting a revenue source that is critical as the state begins to recover from the damaging financial impact of COVID-19."

The Illinois Gaming Board approved Rivers Casino to begin taking sports bets in March, just before the scheduled tipoff in the NCAA March Madness tournament. The tournament and most professional sports were canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and casinos in the state and horse racing were suspended in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A Rivers Casino spokesman declined to comment on the order on Friday.

Illinois casinos remain closed as a result of the governor’s shutdown order. Pritzker on Friday said state public health officials are talking to casino owners and experts to try to figure out how the establishments could reopen.

Pritzker last year signed into law a massive gambling expansion that allowed casinos, horse tracks and several sports venues to obtain a sports gaming license, as well as authorizing additional casinos to open in Illinois.

