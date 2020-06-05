Gov. J.B. Pritzker temporarily suspends in-person registration requirement for sports wagering

“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and health care systems all around the state — people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “And we’re still building — but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”