Gov. J.B. Pritzker voices support of Black Lives Matter goals while making clear that ‘anybody who is looting ... should be held responsible’

After statements by some Black Lives Matter Chicago leaders in support of looting, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday tried to separate illegal acts from support for the movement’s larger goal of restorative justice.
“First of all, anybody who is looting, shooting or breaking the law should be held responsible. Period. End of sentence. So, let’s set that as a baseline,” the first term Democratic governor said at an unrelated news conference at the Thompson Center.
“People who are protesting and voicing their concern and standing up for people’s rights and doing it in a peaceful fashion, they have every right to do that. But those are two very different things,” he said.
Black Lives Matter Chicago has held several demonstrations in recent days, with leaders saying the weekend’s downtown looting was a reaction to a police-involved shooting in Englewood.
Latrell Allen, 20, was shot and wounded by police in Englewood on Sunday after he allegedly shot at officers investigating a report of a man with a gun at a playground where children were playing, according to prosecutors. Allen is being held on $1 million bond.
There was no body-camera footage of the shooting, which Black Lives Matter Chicago has pointed to while questioning the details provided by police.
On Monday, Black Lives Matter Chicago held a rally outside a South Loop police station where organizers said some of the more than 100 people who were arrested amid the looting and civil unrest were being held.
Ariel Atkins, a Black Lives Matter organizer, stood in front of a banner reading, “Our futures have been looted from us. … Loot back.”
“That is reparations,” Atkins said of the looting. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”
Pritzker, who has encouraged efforts toward police accountability and criminal justice issues regarding the minority community, sought in his comments Wednesday to highlight a larger goal of Black Lives Matter. He said he did not know of the local Black Lives Matter’s group support for looting.
“We need to at least recognize that all of us who have stood up for Black Lives Matter care deeply about the city (and) are standing up for the right to peacefully protest,” he said.
That support includes “standing up for the fact that Black communities, frankly all communities of color, have been disinvested from and that it’s time for us to step up and do the right thing” with neighborhood revitalization efforts, he said.
