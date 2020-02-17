Gov. J.B. Pritzker will propose a significant hike in child welfare spending but will have to figure out how to pay for that while fulfilling his goal of a second balanced budget

“Last year we started the long road of improving the foundation of DCFS, and this year’s budget and this year’s plan of action is all about how we rebuild and set a foundation for a system that has not had all the support it’s needed in the past few years,” acting DCFS Director Marc Smith said. “I think that our opportunity is to keep moving forward and keep building.”

The proposed boost for DCFS will be welcomed by many Democratic lawmakers, who’ve bemoaned the deterioration of social services during four years of budget battles with Rauner. Some GOP lawmakers also have supported increased funding for the agency.

How that will affect other aspects of state government, and how Pritzker plans to cover the state’s perennial budget gap, remain open questions, however.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat, said he wants to see the state continue to increase funding in areas such as human services and elementary and secondary education, “but the question is: How are we going to pay for it -- keeping up investments in these areas that we all want?”