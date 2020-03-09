Gov. Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration to fight COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday four new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 11, and he issued a disaster proclamation giving the state access to state money and possibly federal reimbursement for the costs of fighting the potentially deadly illness.

The new cases of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, include two women, one in her 50s and one in her 70s, who are related to a Chicago high school employee who was announced last week as the state's sixth case, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department, said at a Chicago news conference with Pritzker.

Arwady said the other two new cases involve a woman from California in her 50s who traveled to Illinois and a woman in her 70s who returned this month from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. Each of the newly diagnosed patients is in good condition, Arwady said.

“These two new cases associated with the employee at Vaughn High School highlight what we know about this virus, particularly that close contacts to confirmed cases are the ones most at risk, like the family members in this case,” said Arwady, who added that “there is not (a) sign of transmission at the school.”

