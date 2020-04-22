Gov. Pritzker not on board with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s support of states declaring bankruptcy to get out of pension debt

“My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that,” he said. “That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”

Illinois reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths; 2 more testing facilities being opened Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the opening of two state-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in northern Illinois Wednesday. When fully up and running, officials will be able to administer a total of 2,900 tests per day.

Illinois has a worst-in-the-nation $138 billion unfunded public employee pension liability. Some Republicans have discussed whether the state should ask the federal government to allow it to file for bankruptcy.

At present, such a move is prevented by the “sovereign immunity” clause against states afforded by the U.S. Constitution. It also would be fraught with complications, potentially increasing costs for states to borrow if investors were not protected for bonds taken out for things like road construction.

In Illinois, any effort to shed its government worker pension debt in bankruptcy could run afoul of the state’s own constitution, which contains a pension protection clause that treats benefits as a contract. The state Supreme Court has ruled that the clause prevents public pension benefits from being diminished or impaired.