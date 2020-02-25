Gov. J.B. Pritzker uses a graph to describe the cost of state pensions as a percentage of the total general funds available during a conference with Pantagraph editors in Bloomington Tuesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about efforts underway to limit further growth of state pension obligations as the state attempts to control its deficit during a conference with Pantagraph editors in Bloomington Tuesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about efforts to improve state funding for the most needy school districts across the state during a conference with Pantagraph editors in Bloomington Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker denied on Tuesday that he is presenting two budgets — one based on passage of the progressive or “fair tax” amendment by voters this fall and one based on that proposed constitutional amendment being rejected.
“There is only one budget,” he said in a meeting with the joint editorial board of The Pantagraph and Decatur Herald & Review. “It has a reserve that won’t be spent if ‘fair tax’ doesn’t pass. … You have to have a balanced budget.”
Even without passage of the amendment, which would allow the state to raise more revenue, all school districts would get an increase in funding, he said.
If the amendment is approved, $350 million more than last year would go to school funding using the evidence-based formula, he said. If it is rejected, schools would still get $200 million more using a formula that allocates money based on need.
Increased funding for K-12 education is important not only because Illinois ranks last in the nation when it comes to state funding for schools, said Pritzker, but also because of the impact that it has on property taxes.
The governor said property taxes have gone up because the state is slowly reducing its share of funding for schools.
Pritzker cited two other areas placing pressure on property taxes: infrastructure and pensions for police and firefighters.
He noted that the current budget provides $650 million to local governments for infrastructure projects and said another measure he helped pass — which consolidated police and fire pensions funds so they can be invested more wisely — will result in a better return that will alleviate pressure for higher taxes.
As for the state-level pension problems, Pritzker said, “We need to be sure we aren’t skipping payments” as has happened in the past.
In regard to the recent commutation of the sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich — and how that brought back talk of Pritzker’s conversations with Blagojevich that were caught on an FBI wiretap — Pritzker said, “I think we’ve talked already too much about Gov. Blagojevich. We need to move on.”
He said what was disturbing to him was very little of the ethics reforms approved after Blagojevich’s impeachment dealt with legislators' activities “and that’s where we’re seeing problems today.”
Pritzker said the state should “stop the revolving door” of lawmakers leaving office and going to work for companies for whom they supported legislation while in the General Assembly. He also said elected officials should not be allowed to be paid lobbyists, even if they are lobbying another branch of government.
