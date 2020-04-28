Gov. Pritzker today called lawmaker's lawsuit over stay-at-home order a ‘cheap political stunt.' More of his comments here.

A day after a southern Illinois judge issued a temporary order exempting a Republican state representative from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home directive, Pritzker reiterated that restrictions remain in place for the more than 12 million other residents of the state.
Monday’s ruling by Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney came in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Darren Bailey that challenged Pritzker’s authority to extend his stay-at-home order beyond the initial 30 days under the state’s Emergency Management Act.
While the judge’s temporary restraining order was limited, Pritzker’s reaction was again outsized as he fired another broadside at Bailey, of downstate Xenia.
"This ruling only applies to one person because it was only ever about one person,” Pritzker said, accusing Bailey of seeking to grab headlines while putting public health at risk.
“This was a cheap political stunt designed so that the representative can see his name in headlines, and unfortunately, he has briefly been successful in that,” Pritzker said.
Calling the court order “absurd,” Pritzker said that “the court set a dangerous precedent.”
“Because of this ruling, any resident can petition to be exempted from aspects of the orders that rely on collective action to keep us all safe,” he said.
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE
The Illinois attorney general’s office is expected to file its formal appeal of the ruling on Wednesday.
Pritzker’s comments came on the same day the state reported 144 deaths, the highest number in a single day since the outbreak began. The statewide death toll has now passed 2,100.
Officials also reported 2,219 new known cases of COVID-19 -- the fifth time in the past seven days that the number of new cases has topped 2,000. There have been 48,102 known cases in 96 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.