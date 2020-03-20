Gov. Pritzker today ordered residents to remain in their homes until April 7. Here's what you need to know.

About the 'stay at home' order

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a stay-at-home order, the most strict statewide action he’s taken to date in the effort to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. Visit herald-review.com for a complete list of what the rule applies to.

Pritzker’s order follows statewide schools closures, restrictions on the size of gatherings and an order for bars and restaurants to suspend dine-in service. Here’s what the new action means:

When does the order take effect and how long will it last?

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be in effect until the end of the day Tuesday, April 7.

Can I leave my home?

Yes, under the order people can leave their homes to get exercise outdoors and walk their pets. Local roads, including interstate highways and tollways, as well as public transit, will remain open and operating.

What are the other key exceptions to the order?

The directive is aimed at getting people to stay in their homes, but a number of essential needs are exempt, including going to the grocery store, putting gas in their cars and going to the pharmacy. Those businesses are not being ordered to close. Restaurants will be able to continue offering carry-out service. Pritzker ordered dine-in service closed as of Monday evening, through March 30.

Agriculture, the press, veterinarians, plumbers, laundromats and banks will not be ordered closed or to stop doing business, but non-essential businesses must stop operating and if people are able to work from home and they aren’t already doing so, “now is the time when you must,” Pritzker said.

How will the order be enforced?

Law enforcement agencies will monitor for violations and take action when necessary, but “that is not an option that anyone prefers,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker acknowledged the resources don’t exist to “police every individual’s behavior,” and said he is relying on Illinoisans to be “good members of their communities, and good citizens, working together to keep each other safe.”

— Chicago Tribune