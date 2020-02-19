Gov. Pritzker today told lawmakers about his 'fair tax' plan. Here's how several GOP legislators reacted.

“If we can provide additional revenues for the state to meet its means and only ask the wealthiest 3 percent to be the ones to fund that, essentially freezing your taxes or reducing them, that makes sense to me,” Mendoza added.

Democratic Treasurer Michael Frerichs, who said he still wants to hear details about Pritzker’s budget proposal, highlighted the state’s need to make pension payments. Voters need to approve the income tax change first, he said, to create a “virtuous cycle.”

“When we pay down our bills, we pay less in interest. When we pay down our pension unfunded liability, we improve our credit rating, which means when we go out for bonding, we pay a lower interest rate,” Frerichs said. “If we do things right up front, it will save us money years down in the road.”

But the budget’s “predication” on the success of the “fair tax” keeps several categories “held hostage,” according to Bloomington Republican Rep. Dan Brady.

Voters will decide in November whether they support the graduated income tax change, and members of the General Assembly are due to finalize the state’s budget by May 31.