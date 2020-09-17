Governor’s team to meet to address complaints about marijuana licensing process

Amid a flurry of complaints that the marijuana licensing process is broken, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Wednesday that his team will meet with those affected to address the issue.
“The Governor’s office is currently working to schedule meetings with interested stakeholders, however, meeting dates and times have not been finalized,” Pritzker’s press office wrote in response to a Tribune inquiry. “The goal of the Governor and the administration is to take time to ensure that the process is fair and equitable. We remain committed to taking our time to focus on fairness before a lottery date is announced by (the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation).”
Just 21 of some 700 applicants qualified for a lottery to determine who will get 75 new recreational marijuana retail licenses. Since the finalists were revealed early this month, state regulators said they have indefinitely delayed the lottery to review objections.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford said the governor’s office will meet with lawmakers, including members of the Black and Latino caucuses who have objected to the licensing process. Many of the finalist companies involve politically connected or big-money businessmen, including former Chicago police Superintendent Terrence Hillard, restaurant owner Phil Stefani and Bob Morgan, former head of the state’s medical marijuana program, which critics say flies in the face of the program’s goal of adding minority newcomers to the largely white-owned industry.
“The governor has reached out, that’s what’s important,” Ford said. “People’s voices are being heard.”
Critics have proposed that regulators send out notices alerting them to deficiencies in their applications, as provided in the state law that legalized recreational marijuana effective this year. Applicants would then have 10 days to provide the required information and would be re-scored before the lottery is held.
In a federal lawsuit and in interviews and a livestreamed Facebook forum Wednesday, many applicants have given examples of what they say were glaring inconsistencies in the scoring process.
Some applicants said the same exhibits provided by consultants were scored differently for different applicants, or that the same applicant got different scores for identical applications in different regions. Many have said they never got a deficiency notice, or they corrected a deficiency but weren’t given credit for it.
The state hired consulting firm KPMG for $4 million to score the applications. While regulators have said the scorers did not know who the applicants were, the federal lawsuit states that the application and state website made clear that the applicants’ exhibits would include all personal identifying information.
And unlike in other states where anonymous email addresses were required, KPMG sent notices directly to applicants’ personal emails.
One of the successful applicants was also a KPMG employee, though a spokesman for the firm said that worker was not involved in the scoring.
Like many of the losing applicants, Robin Boyd said she was exactly the kind of social equity applicant that the legalization law sought to recruit. Social equity applicants were those said to be affected by the war on drugs, including those who lived in a poor area or area with high marijuana arrest rates.
Boyd said her team of Black investors, Southshore Restore, all qualified under social equity as residents of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood and were majority owned by a veteran -- which was another qualifier -- yet they got no credit for either.
“All I know is,” she said, “if our application had been scored fairly, we would have received a perfect score and would’ve been in the lottery for a license.”
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.