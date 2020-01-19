Group of moderate downstate, suburban Democrats sought concessions in effort

SPRINGFIELD — Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is the new Senate president, thanks, in large part, to a group of moderate suburban and downstate Democrats who quietly supported him in his monthslong rise to the head of the chamber.

The group, calling itself the “X Caucus” is made up of “approximately 10 to 12” members depending on the issue, said Democratic Tinley Park Sen. Michael Hastings. He also noted the caucus sought certain concessions in backing Harmon, including increased power at the committee chair level and better “flow of information.”

“The X Caucus had an influential role in the process,” Hastings said. “It's normally not a loud caucus, but it's an effective caucus.”

Hastings called the caucus, which also includes Democrat Steve Landek of Bridgeview, “a good group of commonsense, consensus-building legislators” who “don’t fit into the ultraconservative or ultraliberal sects” of the Democratic Party.