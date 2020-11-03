Halbrook keeps 102nd district seat after Tuesday night victory

SHELBYVILLE — Brad Halbrook was elected Tuesday to another term representing 102nd District in the Illinois House.

The 59-year-old Republican from Shelbyville claimed more than 70% of the votes in a majority of counties to retain the seat he has held since 2012. He was challenged by Mitchell Esslinger, a committeeman of the Democratic Party of Shelby County.

"I give thanks to God, my family, my wife and the team," Halbrook said Tuesday. "It was a great team effort and we're excited to be going back to Springfield."

Halbrook says he ran again "because we need more people in the legislature willing to fight" the political machine of powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago. Halbrook’s platform includes pension reform and job creation, considering trends of sharp population declines.

"Surrounding states like Wisconsin and Indiana are in much better shape financially because their state leaders have put the brakes on spending and implemented policies to attract jobs and opportunities," Halbrook said. "We can and should do the same here in Illinois."