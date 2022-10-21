Hamilton, Turner spar in heated race for Decatur-Springfield state Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD — In some ways, the 48th Senate District contest between incumbent state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, and and state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, started in the high school gymnasium.

Hamilton, until last year, was the longtime head volleyball coach at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, the capital city's Catholic high school.

Turner's son, Blake, is the head basketball coach at Lanphier High School on the city's north end and she is known to be a frequent presence in the stands and is a proud booster of the school, of which she is a graduate.

But the race between the two lawmakers, each appointed to their respective offices in 2021, has morphed into far more than a rivalry over intercity high school allegiances.

It is now the most expensive state legislative race with nearly $5 million having been poured in between the two campaigns, according to state campaign finance records.

And it has gotten nasty, with Hamilton's campaign in television ads essentially labeling Turner corrupt and incompetent while Turner's campaign has dubbed Hamilton "sellout Sandy," accusing her of taking votes against lowering prescription drug prices and protections for people with preexisting conditions.

The district includes the urban portions of Springfield and Decatur along with suburban communities like Chatham and Rochester and some rural areas in Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties.

Due to redistricting, it is far more urban a district than the one Turner currently represents, which includes conservative Macoupin, Madison and Montgomery counties.

The new district voted for President Joe Biden by a four-point margin in 2020. And Gov. J.B. Pritzker won it in 2018, though Attorney General Kwame Raoul lost it by about six points that same year. This makes it one of the few pure "tossup" races on the state legislative map.

For Democrats, the goal is to elect Turner to a full term. She was appointed in February 2021 to replace state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, who took a job as a top advisor to Pritzker.

Turner, 69, had previously served 10 years on the Sangamon County Board and, since 2011, was a member of the Springfield City Council. She was also the chairwoman of the Sangamon County Democratic Party.

Her appointment was historic — she is the first Black person to represent Springfield and Decatur in the Illinois General Assembly.

Hamilton, 55, is also new to the state legislature. She was appointed in December 2021 to replace state Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, who resigned to become CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

But it was always understood that Hamilton's time in the House would be short. Under the new legislative map, which takes effect this cycle, she was drawn into the same district as state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who is running for reelection.

At the same time, Hamilton's current district overlapped with the new 48th Senate District, making a challenge of Turner in 2022 a logical next step.

Hamilton is a Realtor who has never held elective office prior to her appointment, though she has volunteered on several local Republican campaigns over the years.

But Hamilton said the initial impetus for her to get more involved were the COVID-19 restrictions on high school sports in 2020. She appeared at a statehouse rally urging Pritzker to "let the kids play," a point she later reiterated in an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" morning program.

"I mean, we saw so much anguish and even some suicides from that," Hamilton told Lee Enterprises in an interview. "And so I was asked to stand on the steps of the State Capitol, we had the pep rally there and just kind of pleaded with our governor to let the parents make the decision."

"At that point, all the other states around us were playing," she said. "So I think that kind of got me the itch of wanting to do something and make a difference."

Hamilton's relative lack of experience in government stands in contrast with Turner, who has been in elected office all but one year this millennium. In addition to that, she worked for the state of Illinois for 33 years, including 22 years at the Illinois Department of Public Health, where she was chief of the center for minority health services.

This experience, she said, sets her apart.

"I know what we need to do. I know how we can get there," Turner told Lee Enterprises in an interview. "And I feel like that I have the ability… to build coalitions and work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done."

Turner touted 17 bills that she's been the main sponsor on that have become law in the 20 months since she was appointed, including legislation that allows teachers with short term licenses to teach for longer periods and one that makes agricultural sciences a course that may be counted toward the three-year high school science course requirement to gain admission to an Illinois public university.

On the other hand, no bills in which Hamilton is the main sponsor have been signed into law. Though this is not a huge surprise given that she's a Republican in a Democratic-dominated legislature.

Republicans view the seat as one of their prime pickup opportunities this cycle. The party currently only has 18 out of 59 seats in the Senate, meaning it needs to pick up at least six seats to get out of the superminority. This likely will not happen if Hamilton can't win in the 48th.

As a result, gobs of money have been pouring in from all sides. This cycle, Turner has raised more than $3.3 million compared to Hamilton's $1.31 million.

More than $2.2 million of Turner's contributions have come from the Senate Democrats' campaign arm — most of which has gone toward television advertising. Most of the rest came from traditional Democratic benefactors such as labor unions and trial lawyers.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has received most of her cash from the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, though more than $233,000 came from the Illinois Republican Party and $45,000 from the Illinois Realtors PAC.

In the previous three months, Turner's campaign has spent more than $1.75 million on advertising while Hamilton's campaign spent $564,620, according to campaign finance records, a more than 3-to-1 advantage for the Democrat.

However, Hamilton's ads have been biting, accusing Turner of "a career of corruption."

"FBI wiretaps caught her covering up a taxpayer-funded payroll fraud scheme," one ad states. "Thousands of hours, fake or no-show workers. She even forced government workers to clean her house. Corruption. Doris did it."

This is in reference to Turner’s husband Cecil, the former director of physical services for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, who served time in federal prison after a jury convicted him in 2006 of participating in a scheme that allowed janitors in the office to be paid for hours they did not work.

A federal judge in 2011 vacated Cecil Turner’s four wire fraud convictions but upheld two counts of making false statements to investigators.

The ad also refers to a state inspector general’s report from 2015 that criticized Turner for what it characterized as a lack of effective monitoring of some state grant funds while at IDPH.

Turner told The State Journal-Register at the time that the report made characterizations that she called “not exactly accurate.”

The ad also said Turner was "caught doling out your taxpayer money on a Hummer automobile, Las Vegas trip, manicures. Fancy cars."

This was in reference to an IDPH grant given to Working for Togetherness, a now-defunct non-profit that used state grants for AIDS and HIV awareness, for the $45,000 purchase of a Hummer.

Turner, according to a 2011 Chicago Sun-Times article, at first told her bosses that that nonprofit's founder purchased the vehicle, but after an internal investigation told the IDPH director that the nonprofit "did not properly request the automobile purchase as part of their budget process.

Turner has not been charged with a crime in any of these instances. She dismissed any notion of wrongdoing, labeling it a deflection by Hamilton.

"People know me and they have the ability to look past the lies that have been out in the airwaves," Turner said.

"When people don't have a record of accomplishment, when people cannot tell you what they've done and what they're going to do, then this is the kind of negative attacks that they go to," Turner said. "I have a record of accomplishment that I can talk about. I don't have to rely on lies and distortion."

Hamilton stood by the ads, however, saying that based on her campaign's research, Turner "has been involved in things that, in my opinion, are corrupt."

"If you're misusing taxpayers dollars, whether it's ghost payrolling or the grants that her department received were being misused, I felt taxpayers and voters needed to know that," Hamilton said.

But the negative ads go both ways. Turner's campaign in snarky television ads has dubbed Hamilton "sellout Sandy."

In one ad portraying Hamilton as a puppet, it accuses the Republican of voting to gut protections for those with preexisting conditions and for being against lowering prescription drug prices.

These refer to a bill that would create a statewide prescription drug affordability board and a resolution urging the state's delegation to protect health care and build on the Affordable Care Act.

In each instance, the all Republicans abstained, with Hamilton labeling it a "gotcha vote."

The ad then asks, "but who else will Sandy sell out?" The voiceover then says "firefighters and police officers by cutting their pensions" and "worker's rights to unions and make a fair wage."

The source material cited there is a 2016 Lake County News-Gazette article about GOP Senate Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, who talks about the need for pension reform in the state.

The Lake County News-Gazette is one of the papers owned by conservative radio host Dan Proft. It's the same chain of papers that were recently characterized in one of Pritzker's ads as "political ads disguised as newspapers."

Pritzker's campaign declined to comment on the use of a Proft paper as source material by the Democratic campaign in the highest profile state senate race in Illinois. Turner's campaign did not return a request for comment either.

Hamilton called the ad "a little immature" and "100% false."

In contrast with what the ad implies, Hamilton said that she is in support of Amendment 1, which would enshrine the right to organize and collective bargain into to the state's constitution. Turner also supports the amendment.

Both Turner and Hamilton voted for a tax relief package earlier this year that froze the state's gas tax and eliminated its 1% grocery tax, among other things. Hamilton said she supports making those temporary measures permanent while Turner was more noncommittal, saying that she is "sure that that is going to be part of the part of the conversation when we go back in January."

On abortion, Turner said she's "always been pro-choice." Last year, she voted in favor of repealing the state's law that required parental notice of abortion for minors.

Hamilton said she is "pro-life with exceptions," which include rape, incest and the health and life of the mother.

She said these exceptions are informed by the fact that she is the survivor of a physical assault in which she was hit and choked while in college.

"And in my mind, I think if something would have happened, I don't know what I would have done — 22 years old, just graduated from the U of I," she said. "I don't know what I would have done. So I do feel I am pro life with exceptions."

Hamilton said she would vote for a statewide abortion ban if it contains those exceptions.