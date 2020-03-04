Here's how Russians are trying to influence your vote in Illinois' 2020 elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nine program staffers throughout the state provide training on how hackers can get into a system. Email or text phishing, a message that tricks the reader into providing information or clicking a link, is one of the most common methods hackers use. Cyber Navigator staffers also conduct risk assessments of the clerk's offices to identify hardware or software weaknesses.

In rural Hardin County on the border with Kentucky, the county clerk's office was able to hire an IT company to provide security and updated hardware.

"The state board paid for it. We can't afford to have an IT person on staff," said County Clerk Jill Cowsert, who has served in the post since 2013. "We've never be able to do anything like this. We didn't have the funding."

Trey Grayson, former head of the National Association of Secretaries of State, said disinformation is a problem nationwide, especially in a presidential election year.

"You have a lot of infrequent or first-time voters," Grayson said. "It's a time when people are more vulnerable. ... Especially right now in a primary season, there can be a lot of confusion."

The US has 'come a long, long way'