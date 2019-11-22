Here's how the Illinois congressional delegation views the impeachment hearings: Read their comments

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Friday that he believes there was “strong evidence” presented in the House hearings this week to warrant the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but two of his Illinois Republican colleagues in the House strongly disagreed.

Durbin, along with U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood (R-18th) and Rodney Davis (R-13th) were in Springfield on Friday to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a local project being funded through the recently-passed $45 billion capital improvements package. They spoke with reporters afterward.

“I think there’s strong evidence. It’s compelling and sobering,” Durbin said. “I think the witnesses have been very credible.”

But Durbin would not say whether he thinks the House should pass articles of impeachment, nor would he comment about whether Trump’s actions justified removal from office, which would be the consequence if he is convicted following a trial in the Senate.

“You’re asking me to prejudge this case and I won’t do that,” he said in response to a reporter’s question. “I’m waiting on the House of Representatives to decide whether to issue articles of impeachment and then to read them very carefully against the evidence that’s been presented.”