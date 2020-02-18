Here's what Pritzker said about President Trump cutting Blagojevich's prison sentence short.

CHICAGO — There was little support Tuesday at the former stomping grounds of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich for President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the remaining years of the disgraced former Democratic governor’s 14-year corruption sentence.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said in an interview Tuesday he disagreed with the president and called the decision “disappointing.”

“Currently we have a massive federal investigation into corruption in the state of Illinois, and this action distracts and also dilutes what I think is the proper role of the Department of Justice to root out corruption,” he said.

In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has on several occasions argued that the ex-governor should serve his full sentence, echoed that sentiment.