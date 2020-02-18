Here's what Pritzker said about President Trump cutting Blagojevich's prison sentence short.

CHICAGO — There was little support Tuesday at the former stomping grounds of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich for President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the remaining years of the disgraced former Democratic governor’s 14-year corruption sentence.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said in an interview Tuesday he disagreed with the president and called the decision “disappointing.”
“Currently we have a massive federal investigation into corruption in the state of Illinois, and this action distracts and also dilutes what I think is the proper role of the Department of Justice to root out corruption,” he said.
In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has on several occasions argued that the ex-governor should serve his full sentence, echoed that sentiment.
“Illinoisans have endured far too much corruption, and we must send a message to politicians that corrupt practices will no longer be tolerated,” he said in a statement. “President Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believe this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time. I’m committed to continuing to take clear and decisive steps this spring to prevent politicians from using their offices for personal gain, and I will continue to approach this work with that firm conviction.”
Durkin was involved firsthand with Blagojevich’s bipartisan impeachment effort in January 2009.
“I saw a governor who was rogue on steroids,” he said. “He didn’t care about the state of Illinois, he cared about his own ambition and he abused the office, and the Legislature did the appropriate thing, the federal courts did the right thing, not only at the district court level but also the appellate court and U.S. Supreme Court and they said his sentence was appropriate.”
Durkin questioned why Blagojevich should get “special treatment” when others who are imprisoned for drug offenses receive decades in prison without relief from presidential pardons.
State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, who serves on the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, issued the following statement:
“Rod Blagojevich’s sentence was commuted because he is friends with the president and appeared on his realty show (“Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC), and no other reason. The misdeeds he committed while governor of our great state are disgraceful and embarrassing, and it’s a shame that his friendship with the president affords him the luxury of not facing the full consequences of his actions.”
On Twitter, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said, “No surprise, birds of a feather flock together.”
Said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: “Former Gov. Blagojevich betrayed the people of Illinois and engaged in a pattern of corrupt behavior for which he was held accountable and which cost him more than seven years of freedom. At a time when corruption by elected officials is still in the headlines, Illinois and Washington should move quickly to establish stricter ethics requirements, including the full detailed disclosure of income, net worth, and income tax returns by all elected officials.”