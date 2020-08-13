Here's what Rep. Rodney Davis said about Sen. Kamala Harris VP pick

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, of Springfield, said Wednesday that the addition of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, as a running mate helps the presidential candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden.

And U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, called Biden's choice of Harris a "good pick."

Durbin, at a news conference in Springfield, reiterated that he had supported U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, of Hoffman Estates, for vice president. He said he called Duckworth as soon as he heard that Harris was chosen.

He told Duckworth he was proud of her and the fact that more Americans now know her story is "a great thing for this country" and for Duckworth, who lost both legs when her Army helicopter was shot down in the Iraq War.

Durbin said he has served on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Harris for years, and she regularly asks interesting questions that are "always very skillful."