Here's what you need to know as Illinois starts reopening from the coronavirus shutdown

Illinois is moving into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritkzer's reopening plan Friday, allowing residents to take advantage of a few more activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
While they still won't be able to dine inside of restaurants or go to the movie theater, they'll be able to visit their stylist or barber, go back to the office and take their kids to day care, with some restrictions.
"Each of the four regions has hit the requirements for moving into the next phase," Pritzker said at his daily news briefing in Chicago Thursday. "Starting tomorrow, all areas of the state are eligible to reopen in accordance with Restore Illinois Phase 3."
This is the first change of COVID-19 restrictions since May 1, when Pritzker's April executive stay-at-home order expired and a new one went into effect. The soonest a region could move into Phase 4 is June 26 because the state requires 28 days of data before transitioning between phases.
Facing multiple legal battles with churches, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to lift 10-person limit on services in new stay-at-home order
Facing a barrage of legal challenges from churches, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to remove a provision limiting the number of people who can…
The governor also lifted a ban on in-person worship services starting Friday, opting instead for recommendations for houses of worship in the face of a lawsuits, Capitol News Illinois reported Thursday. Pritzker said his office would release Phase 3 guidelines for places of worship soon, adding that he would not recommend police response to those that do not comply.
"Having received many plans and ideas from responsible faith leaders, (the Illinois Department of Public Health) has reviewed many detailed proposals and has provided guidance, not mandatory restrictions, for all faith leaders to use in their efforts to ensure the health and safety of their congregants," Pritzker said.
All industries have a few things in common in Phase 3:
--Signage about social distancing and capacity limits should be posted at entrances.
--Water fountains should be unavailable for use except for touchless water bottle refill stations.
--Vending machines should be sanitized between use.
--Face masks are encouraged and no one should go out in public if they're sick.
Here are some more specific changes Illinoisans can expect Friday:
A full list of guidelines and toolkits for different businesses can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website at illinois.gov/dceo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.