Holocaust denier Art Jones filing papers for another Illinois congressional run

Also seeking a return to the ballot is Bill Fawell of Galena in the 17th Congressional District in northwestern Illinois where three-term Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is seeking reelection.

In 2018, state and local Republicans disavowed Fawell’s candidacy after he used social media to push several false conspiracy theories, including ones about mass shootings, 9/11 and children being trafficked for sex through a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor.

Schneider told the Dispatch-Argus in 2018 that “Fawell has a problem with the truth, and his statements have done a disservice to the individuals who lost their lives from terrible acts of violence.”

Asked for a response to Fawell’s latest effort, the state GOP said in a statement: “The chairman and party’s feelings about Falwell haven’t changed from 2018. We condemn his candidacy and will not support him.”