House adopts rules package for 117th Congress

The rules package eliminates the minority’s ability to offer MTRs with instructions. The impact of the change is that Republicans will not be able to use the MTR to alter bills on the floor, which they successfully did eight times last Congress.

Instead, under the change the minority would only be able to use the motion to send a bill back to committee. That makes the MTR more of a procedural move designed to kill a bill, which is easier for Democrats to oppose.

Rules ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the only reason Democrats were changing the rules is “out of embarrassment” that eight MTRs proposed by Republicans in the last Congress were adopted.

In the eight years before that, Republicans held the majority and were unified in voting against Democrats’ MTRs as procedural maneuvers even when they offered substantive changes. They feel Democrats shouldn’t change the rules just because their caucus can’t show the same cohesion.

“This is a right that has been guaranteed to the minority for well over a century,” Cole said. “With today’s changes, the majority is seeking to silence views they are afraid of with no regard for this institution or the American people’s trust in our constitutional responsibility to govern, and govern well.”