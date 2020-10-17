House Speaker Michael Madigan and Illinois Democrats maintain fundraising edge despite ongoing corruption probe

The powerful Southwest Side Democrat has denied having any knowledge of the scheme, which includes payments, jobs and contracts being awarded to his allies.

Madigan has declined to be interviewed by a special House committee investigating whether he engaged in “conduct unbecoming to a legislator” and should face potential discipline. Accusing Republicans of politicizing its work ahead of the upcoming election, the committee’s chairman, Democratic state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside, has postponed hearings until after Nov. 3.

The intensifying controversy surrounding Madigan, which includes calls for his resignation from a handful of House Democrats, hasn’t turned off the tap of campaign contributions. The four funds together raised nearly $4.3 million in the key preelection quarter, campaign finance records show. More than half of that, $2.4 million, was raised by Friends of Michael J. Madigan, which took in $1.7 million from labor unions and other political action committees.

The four funds ended the third quarter on Sept. 30 with nearly $20 million in the bank.